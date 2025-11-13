Chief Minister Dhami Celebrates Indian Culture’s Vital Role

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extolled the profound significance of Indian culture, dubbing it the 'mother of all cultures,' during the inauguration of the 12th Annual Function at Rishikesh International School in Dhalwala. Lighting a ceremonial lamp, Dhami lauded the event's theme, 'Soul of Indian Culture,' as deeply meaningful.

Accentuating Indian culture's importance, the Chief Minister affirmed its global standing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting India's pride in its heritage. He emphasized the necessity for children to grasp both Artificial Intelligence and cultural staples like yoga and simplicity. Dhami congratulated the school's management and declared that today's youth are tomorrow's leaders.

Dhami underscored that education should transcend mere career preparation, aiming instead to instill discipline, character, and a spirit of service. He praised Uttarakhand's adoption of the National Education Policy 2020, emphasizing the state's pioneering roles in education, employment opportunities, and women's economic empowerment initiatives.

The Chief Minister outlined strategies for youth employment through collaborations with industries and startup promotion, highlighting the impactful role of women's self-help groups. He referenced the 'House of Himalayas' initiative as a means to enhance market access for local products. Additionally, Dhami introduced a strict anti-cheating law which resulted in over 26,000 government jobs for youth.

During the opening of an Ayurvedic College and Research Centre in Nainital, Dhami praised the region's Ayurvedic heritage, emphasizing efforts to enhance tourism and wellness opportunities in Uttarakhand. He declared, 'We are creating a spiritual zone,' acknowledging the state's reputation as a hub for AYUSH and Ayurveda seekers worldwide.