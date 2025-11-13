Tejashwi Yadav Confident Amid Exit Polls: Bihar's Election Tensions Rise

Anticipation is building in Bihar as the assembly election results loom, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressing strong confidence in the Mahagathbandhan alliance's ability to secure a majority and govern the state. This comes in the face of exit polls suggesting a win for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by BJP.

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Yadav cautioned administrative officials against acting under undue influence, hinting at possible repercussions from the public if any improper conduct ensues. He emphasized that RJD has maintained a vigilant presence at counting stations and is ready to counter any unfair practices that might detract from a fair election.

Yadav also accused the NDA of creating a false narrative of success through media manipulation and alleged bureaucratic compliance. He claimed the NDA is apprehensive about their political future, given the intelligence reports suggesting potential manipulation strategies. Yadav emphasized his party's preparedness to safeguard electoral integrity amid the charged political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)