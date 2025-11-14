Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupts Russian Black Sea Port

A Ukrainian drone attack hit the Russian port of Novorossiysk, damaging a ship, an oil depot, and residential buildings, and injuring three crew members. The incident caused a fire at the oil depot, which emergency teams managed to control, but caused no residential injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 07:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Friday, a drone attack attributed to Ukraine caused significant upheaval in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. According to Russian authorities, a ship and an oil depot were damaged, while apartment buildings sustained less severe harm. The attack resulted in three crew members requiring hospital treatment.

Details conveyed by the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region indicate that debris from the drone impacted four residential units, leaving windows shattered but sparing any human injury. Meanwhile, the fire ignited at the oil depot was subdued by efficient emergency response teams, though other coastal facilities reportedly suffered damage.

Despite confirmed damages and injuries, independent verification of the incident details remains outstanding, and there has been no official reaction from Ukrainian officials regarding the alleged attack.

