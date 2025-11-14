Historic $350-Billion U.S.-South Korea Shipbuilding Accord Sealed
The U.S. and South Korea have unveiled an agreement for a Korean investment of $150 billion in the shipbuilding sector, approved by the U.S., and an additional $200 billion under a Memorandum of Understanding. This deal, reducing U.S. import duties from 25% to 15%, follows a summit between Presidents Lee and Trump.
The accord, resulting from an October meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, includes the green light for South Korea to construct nuclear-powered submarines. This project signifies enhanced collaboration between Washington and Seoul in the maritime defense sector.
According to a joint statement, both countries will engage in advancing project requirements, notably secure fuel sourcing. This trade agreement builds on discussions from the first Trump-Lee summit in July, where South Korea committed to investing substantially in U.S. initiatives for reduced tariffs.