Historic $350-Billion U.S.-South Korea Shipbuilding Accord Sealed

The United States and South Korea have announced a landmark agreement involving a $150 billion investment approved by Washington in the shipbuilding sector, along with a further $200 billion under a Memorandum of Understanding. The U.S. is set to reduce import duties on South Korean products from 25% to 15%.

The accord, resulting from an October meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, includes the green light for South Korea to construct nuclear-powered submarines. This project signifies enhanced collaboration between Washington and Seoul in the maritime defense sector.

According to a joint statement, both countries will engage in advancing project requirements, notably secure fuel sourcing. This trade agreement builds on discussions from the first Trump-Lee summit in July, where South Korea committed to investing substantially in U.S. initiatives for reduced tariffs.