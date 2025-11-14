Left Menu

Historic $350-Billion U.S.-South Korea Shipbuilding Accord Sealed

The U.S. and South Korea have unveiled an agreement for a Korean investment of $150 billion in the shipbuilding sector, approved by the U.S., and an additional $200 billion under a Memorandum of Understanding. This deal, reducing U.S. import duties from 25% to 15%, follows a summit between Presidents Lee and Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 07:47 IST
Historic $350-Billion U.S.-South Korea Shipbuilding Accord Sealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and South Korea have announced a landmark agreement involving a $150 billion investment approved by Washington in the shipbuilding sector, along with a further $200 billion under a Memorandum of Understanding. The U.S. is set to reduce import duties on South Korean products from 25% to 15%.

The accord, resulting from an October meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, includes the green light for South Korea to construct nuclear-powered submarines. This project signifies enhanced collaboration between Washington and Seoul in the maritime defense sector.

According to a joint statement, both countries will engage in advancing project requirements, notably secure fuel sourcing. This trade agreement builds on discussions from the first Trump-Lee summit in July, where South Korea committed to investing substantially in U.S. initiatives for reduced tariffs.

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar's Diplomatic Dialogue with UN Chief Guterres

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Dialogue with UN Chief Guterres

 Global
2
Tense Moments in Jubilee Hills By-Election as Votes are Counted

Tense Moments in Jubilee Hills By-Election as Votes are Counted

 India
3
China's Economic Pressure Mounts as Growth Slows

China's Economic Pressure Mounts as Growth Slows

 Global
4
Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025