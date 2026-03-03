Trump's Uncertain War: Shifting Aims and Timelines in Iran Conflict

In a bid to justify an expansive military campaign against Iran, President Donald Trump has delivered his most comprehensive public comments to date, outlining a strategy that remains fluid in both its aims and timelines.

Initially projected to last four to five weeks, the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, launched last weekend, might extend beyond that timeframe, Trump revealed during his first public appearance since the onset of the conflict. The military operations have already resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the sinking of at least 10 warships, and strikes on over 1,000 targets.

While Trump's messaging has stirred some confusion, his primary goals remain to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions and long-range missile projects. The White House asserts that despite varying public statements, Trump's objectives have been consistently communicated, aiming to suppress Iran's capacity to pose a threat both regionally and to the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)