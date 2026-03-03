Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israel's High-Stakes Iran Conflict
The U.S. and Israel have launched an air war against Iran, with widening impacts across the region, including Israeli strikes on Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attacks. The conflict has led to global oil trade disruptions, escalating tensions and uncertainties about the operation's duration and regional stability.
The United States and Israel's air attacks on Iran intensified on Monday, as Israel struck Lebanon following Hezbollah's offensive and Iran continued targeting Gulf states housing U.S. military bases.
President Donald Trump foresees the campaign running for weeks, amidst confusion over Iran's leadership after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's targeted killing. The escalated hostilities have significantly disrupted global air transport and hydrocarbon trade, notably elevating oil prices.
Trump justified the assault with assertions of an imminent Iranian threat while also attributing it to thwarting Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The international community, including Turkey, Russia, and China, criticized the conflict, labeling U.S. actions as violations of international law. Civilian casualties in the affected nations remain high amid apprehensions of further regional destabilization.
