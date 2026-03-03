US-China Investment Talks on the Horizon
Beijing and Washington have commenced discussions on resuming reciprocal investment. This development might be a significant achievement during U.S. President Donald Trump's forthcoming visit to China, as reported by the South China Morning Post. The report remains unverified by Reuters.
These talks represent a rare area of cooperation between the two powers amidst a period fraught with trade disputes and diplomatic challenges. If agreements are reached, it could bolster economic ties between the world's largest economies.
These talks represent a rare area of cooperation between the two powers amidst a period fraught with trade disputes and diplomatic challenges. If agreements are reached, it could bolster economic ties between the world's largest economies.
However, these reports remain unconfirmed, as Reuters has not yet verified the claims of the South China Morning Post, adding to the cautious optimism surrounding the negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
