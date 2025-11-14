Bihar Election Triumph: NDA Poised for Landslide Victory

As the Bihar Assembly election results unfold, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken a commanding lead, signaling a significant victory under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. The reformed partnership between JD(U) and BJP, bolstered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extensive appeal, appears to be winning over voters.

According to Election Commission data at 11:45 am, the NDA has claimed 188 seats, with BJP ahead in 85 seats and JD(U) in 75. Meanwhile, the opposition RJD and Congress are leading in 36 and 6 seats respectively, indicating a clear edge for the ruling coalition. The BSP and AIMIM also make minor inroads.

Nitish Kumar, a veteran of Bihar politics, faces this election as a test of his governance and sustained public trust. Despite prior challenges and allegations of political inconsistency, the NDA's promise of progress, tranquillity, and cultural respect seems to resonate with the rural electorate, achieving tangible victories across the board.

