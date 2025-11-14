Left Menu

Bihar Election Triumph: NDA Poised for Landslide Victory

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Nitish Kumar, is on the brink of a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. Early trends show a commanding lead due to the strong JD(U)-BJP partnership and support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA is set for a sweeping mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:15 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and PM Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Bihar Assembly election results unfold, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken a commanding lead, signaling a significant victory under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. The reformed partnership between JD(U) and BJP, bolstered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extensive appeal, appears to be winning over voters.

According to Election Commission data at 11:45 am, the NDA has claimed 188 seats, with BJP ahead in 85 seats and JD(U) in 75. Meanwhile, the opposition RJD and Congress are leading in 36 and 6 seats respectively, indicating a clear edge for the ruling coalition. The BSP and AIMIM also make minor inroads.

Nitish Kumar, a veteran of Bihar politics, faces this election as a test of his governance and sustained public trust. Despite prior challenges and allegations of political inconsistency, the NDA's promise of progress, tranquillity, and cultural respect seems to resonate with the rural electorate, achieving tangible victories across the board.

