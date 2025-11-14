China's Economic Conundrum: Balancing Growth Amidst Global Challenges

In a challenging economic outlook, China's factory output and retail growth figures hit their lowest in a year for October, prompting policymakers to consider major reforms to stimulate the $19 trillion economy.

The ongoing trade war with the U.S. has highlighted China's dependence on exports, pressing the need for increased domestic demand and infrastructure investment.

Economists stress the urgency of structural reforms amidst external pressures and internal economic imbalances, as consumer enthusiasm wanes despite national promotions.