China's Economic Conundrum: Balancing Growth Amidst Global Challenges
China's factory and retail sector growth has slowed, emphasizing the urgent need for economic reform. The ongoing trade war with the U.S. and a decline in domestic consumption highlight a reliance on exports. Policymakers face challenges in addressing structural issues while stimulating domestic demand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:23 IST
In a challenging economic outlook, China's factory output and retail growth figures hit their lowest in a year for October, prompting policymakers to consider major reforms to stimulate the $19 trillion economy.
The ongoing trade war with the U.S. has highlighted China's dependence on exports, pressing the need for increased domestic demand and infrastructure investment.
Economists stress the urgency of structural reforms amidst external pressures and internal economic imbalances, as consumer enthusiasm wanes despite national promotions.
