Left Menu

China's Economic Conundrum: Balancing Growth Amidst Global Challenges

China's factory and retail sector growth has slowed, emphasizing the urgent need for economic reform. The ongoing trade war with the U.S. and a decline in domestic consumption highlight a reliance on exports. Policymakers face challenges in addressing structural issues while stimulating domestic demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:23 IST
China's Economic Conundrum: Balancing Growth Amidst Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a challenging economic outlook, China's factory output and retail growth figures hit their lowest in a year for October, prompting policymakers to consider major reforms to stimulate the $19 trillion economy.

The ongoing trade war with the U.S. has highlighted China's dependence on exports, pressing the need for increased domestic demand and infrastructure investment.

Economists stress the urgency of structural reforms amidst external pressures and internal economic imbalances, as consumer enthusiasm wanes despite national promotions.

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Election Misconduct in Bihar: Ashok Gehlot Speaks Out

Allegations of Election Misconduct in Bihar: Ashok Gehlot Speaks Out

 India
2
Empowering Women: Bridging the Financial Literacy Gap in India

Empowering Women: Bridging the Financial Literacy Gap in India

 India
3
AIMIM's Strategic Gains in Bihar Assembly Polls

AIMIM's Strategic Gains in Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
4
India: The Right Time for Investment Under Modi's Leadership

India: The Right Time for Investment Under Modi's Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025