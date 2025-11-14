High-Level Talks on Nuclear Safety Amid Tensions

In a crucial diplomatic engagement, Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, is currently in dialogue with Rafael Grossi, chief of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog. This high-level meeting is taking place in Kaliningrad, according to Russia's RIA state news agency.

Historically, these top officials have engaged in discussions centered on nuclear safety, with a particular focus on the challenges surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in the conflict-laden southeast of Ukraine.

In light of geopolitical tensions, this meeting is indicative of the pressing need to address nuclear safety in the region, spotlighting the broader international concerns inherent in the nuclear dialogue.

