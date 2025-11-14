Kushwaha's Critique: Bihar's Opposition Needs Transformation
Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha criticized Bihar's opposition, stating the Mahagathbandhan has been rejected by the populace and will struggle to regain power unless RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav enacts behavioral changes. Opposition leaders blame Special Intensive Revision for poor performance, calling it an electoral conspiracy undermining democracy.
In a stinging critique, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha declared that the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, has lost the trust of Bihar's people. During a recent press conference, Kushwaha expressed skepticism about the coalition's chances of regaining power in the next few decades unless Yadav undergoes a considerable behavioural transformation.
Addressing accusations regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Kushwaha retorted that these were not pertinent to the opposition's poor performance. He argued that public discontent with opposing parties' rhetoric perpetuates their unpopularity, further emphasising the NDA's continuing administrative triumphs.
In the ongoing Bihar elections, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is showing strong results, with BJP and JD(U) leading in a vast majority of the seats. Meanwhile, opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Congress's Udit Raj label SIR as an electoral ploy, denouncing it as an affront to democracy, although their accusations pile up in the face of current electoral outcomes.
