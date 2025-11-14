Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Strike: Oil Terminal Hit in Russia

Ukraine targeted an oil terminal in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a critical hub for Russian commodity exports. The attack, described as part of efforts to cripple Russia's financial backing for its military operations, has forced a halt in oil exports and disrupted crude supplies.

Updated: 14-11-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant escalation of tensions, Ukraine targeted an oil terminal in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, inflicting a strategic financial blow to Russia's commodity exports. A Ukrainian security official disclosed the strike to Reuters on Friday, emphasizing its impact on Russia's economic machinery supporting the conflict.

The official stated, "Every oil refinery or oil terminal that is hit means millions of dollars less for the Kremlin's war machine. We will continue to deprive the aggressor of resources until it loses the ability to wage this war." The move underlines Ukraine's strategic intent to limit Russia's financial capabilities amid ongoing hostilities.

In the aftermath of the attack, industry sources reported a temporary halt in oil exports from Novorossiysk, accompanied by Transneft's suspension of crude supplies to the outlet. This development is poised to have broader implications on global oil markets and regional stability.

