IAF Pilatus Trainer Crashes Near Chennai, Pilot Ejects Safely

An Indian Air Force Pilatus PC-7 basic trainer aircraft crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on Friday during a routine training exercise, officials reported. The pilot successfully ejected and was unharmed. An investigation by a Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

The Pilatus aircraft, integral to the initial training of IAF's young pilots, were procured from Switzerland approximately 15 years ago. They serve as replacements for the HPT-32 fleet, enhancing pilot training capabilities significantly.

In a tragic incident last December, another Pilatus aircraft crashed in Telangana's Medak district during training, resulting in the deaths of two IAF pilots, an instructor, and a cadet, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and safety in training operations.

