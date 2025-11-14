Teamshares Set to Go Public in $746 Million SPAC Deal
Teamshares, a tech-driven acquisition firm of small- to medium-sized enterprises, plans to go public via a $746 million SPAC deal with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. The merger reflects the renewed interest in SPACs as a means to access public markets, amidst growing needs for succession planning within small businesses.
Teamshares, known for its innovative approach to acquiring small and medium-sized enterprises, announced on Friday its intent to become publicly traded in the United States through a $746 million deal with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. This transaction is facilitated by investment powerhouse T. Rowe Price's accounts.
As a key player in the resurgence of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) on Wall Street, Teamshares utilizes a tech platform to acquire these businesses, operating as both a fintech firm and a holding company. It has garnered $400 million in revenues across various industries and states, capitalizing on the pressing need for succession planning among aging business owners.
The collaboration is poised to generate $333 million, comprising a $126 million private investment in public equity led by T. Rowe Price, alongside additional SPAC trust cash. Post-deal, Teamshares Inc will debut on Nasdaq with the symbol 'TMS', further driving acquisitions and tech platform development.
- READ MORE ON:
- Teamshares
- SPAC
- IPO
- Nasdaq
- Michael Brown
- T. Rowe Price
- finance
- public markets
- merger
- small businesses
