Teamshares Set to Go Public in $746 Million SPAC Deal

Teamshares, known for its innovative approach to acquiring small and medium-sized enterprises, announced on Friday its intent to become publicly traded in the United States through a $746 million deal with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. This transaction is facilitated by investment powerhouse T. Rowe Price's accounts.

As a key player in the resurgence of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) on Wall Street, Teamshares utilizes a tech platform to acquire these businesses, operating as both a fintech firm and a holding company. It has garnered $400 million in revenues across various industries and states, capitalizing on the pressing need for succession planning among aging business owners.

The collaboration is poised to generate $333 million, comprising a $126 million private investment in public equity led by T. Rowe Price, alongside additional SPAC trust cash. Post-deal, Teamshares Inc will debut on Nasdaq with the symbol 'TMS', further driving acquisitions and tech platform development.