Sebi's Transparency Overhaul: A Push for Ethical Integrity
The Sebi board will review a high-level panel's proposals for enhanced transparency and conflict of interest mitigations, including public asset disclosures and an anonymous whistleblower system. The panel's recommendations aim to fortify Sebi's integrity within the capital market through rigorous ethical standards and comprehensive reforms.
- Country:
- India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to evaluate crucial reform proposals on December 17. These recommendations, formulated by a high-level panel, aim to enhance transparency through public asset disclosures of senior officials, as revealed by Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday.
The panel's sweeping proposals call for a robust system addressing conflicts of interest, stressing a ''zero-tolerance'' policy. Among other measures, it suggests establishing a whistleblower system, prohibiting expensive gifts, and a mandated two-year cooling-off period for post-retirement roles.
These reforms, spanning asset and relationship disclosures, are expected to uphold international standards, thereby fortifying Sebi's role as an independent watchdog in India's capital market sector.