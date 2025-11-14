Sebi's Transparency Overhaul: A Push for Ethical Integrity

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to evaluate crucial reform proposals on December 17. These recommendations, formulated by a high-level panel, aim to enhance transparency through public asset disclosures of senior officials, as revealed by Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday.

The panel's sweeping proposals call for a robust system addressing conflicts of interest, stressing a ''zero-tolerance'' policy. Among other measures, it suggests establishing a whistleblower system, prohibiting expensive gifts, and a mandated two-year cooling-off period for post-retirement roles.

These reforms, spanning asset and relationship disclosures, are expected to uphold international standards, thereby fortifying Sebi's role as an independent watchdog in India's capital market sector.