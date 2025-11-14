Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Oversubscribed: A Remarkable Institutional Investment Frenzy

The initial public offering of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd was met with overwhelming demand, being subscribed almost 59 times on the final day of trading. The rush for shares was principally driven by institutional investors.

According to the NSE, Tenneco attracted bids for 392 crore shares, although only 6.66 crore shares were on offer, manifesting in the offer's 58.83 times oversubscription.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category saw the highest interest, with subscriptions hitting 166.42 times. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors subscribed 40.74 times, and retail investors subscribed 5.11 times the shares available.

