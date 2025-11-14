Left Menu

Norwegian Court Upholds Environmentalists' Fight Against Offshore Oil Development

A Norwegian appeals court sided with environmentalists, ruling against the government's approval of offshore oil fields. The court found climate impacts from emissions weren't adequately assessed. The case, involving fields developed by Equinor and Aker BP, highlights ongoing environmental concerns over extensive fossil fuel projects.

14-11-2025
In a landmark decision, a Norwegian appeals court ruled in favor of environmentalists challenging the government's approval of three offshore oil and gas fields.

Citing inadequately assessed climate impacts from combustion emissions, the Borgarting court upheld a previous ruling against the energy ministry's approval.

The case, initiated by Greenpeace Norway and Young Friends of the Earth Norway, scrutinizes developments by Equinor and Aker BP, raising significant environmental concerns.

