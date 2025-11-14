Norwegian Court Upholds Environmentalists' Fight Against Offshore Oil Development

In a landmark decision, a Norwegian appeals court ruled in favor of environmentalists challenging the government's approval of three offshore oil and gas fields.

Citing inadequately assessed climate impacts from combustion emissions, the Borgarting court upheld a previous ruling against the energy ministry's approval.

The case, initiated by Greenpeace Norway and Young Friends of the Earth Norway, scrutinizes developments by Equinor and Aker BP, raising significant environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)