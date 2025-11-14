Left Menu

India-Sri Lanka Unite: A Drill Towards New Heights in Defense Collaboration

On November 10, 2025, India and Sri Lanka commenced 'Exercise MITRA SHAKTI-2025' focusing on fitness, tactical drills, and drone operations for heightened military collaboration. The event, running till November 23, includes joint practice on counter-terrorist operations, emphasizing skills like heliborne insertion and combat medical proficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:46 IST
India, Sri Lankan soldiers during Exercise MITRA SHAKTI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The eleventh edition of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise, dubbed 'Exercise MITRA SHAKTI-2025,' saw its fifth day marked by an intense physical training session aimed at fortifying both fitness and fellowship among participants. The exercise, running from November 10 to 23, seeks to reinforce bilateral defense ties.

Following the fitness drills, troops attended a lecture and demonstration on Road Opening Party procedures, gaining insights into casualty evacuation and combat medical techniques. Further, Sri Lankan officers contributed with sessions detailing Operation Indra Sera and strategies for small team operations, with emphasis on IED detection.

The exercise involved practical drone operations and slithering drills for heliborne insertion. The Indian contingent, primarily from the RAJPUT Regiment, alongside Sri Lankan troops mainly from the GAJABA Regiment, demonstrated tactical maneuvers designed for counter-terrorism operations, underscoring the collaborative spirit and operative harmony between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

