Saffron Swami's Safety Concern Sparks Tihar Jail Inquiry

Chaitanand Saraswati, accused in a molestation case, expresses safety concerns in Tihar Jail. The Patiala House Court has requested a detailed report from the Jail Superintendent by November 18. Saraswati's judicial custody has been extended till November 24 amid ongoing investigations and serious allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:04 IST
Patiala House Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Chaitanand Saraswati, embroiled in a molestation case, has raised allegations about threats to his life while in Tihar Jail. The Patiala House Court, reacting to these claims, has sought a detailed account from the Jail Superintendent, with the report due by November 18.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Animesh Kumar has instructed the jail authorities to investigate Saraswati's claims, as well as his requests for a saffron robe and a restricted diet. Meanwhile, the court has prolonged Saraswati's detention until November 24, reflecting the gravity of the charges.

With multiple alleged victims and an ongoing investigation, developments in this case are closely monitored. Delhi Police highlighted the need for further detention to safeguard evidence and prevent influence. Saraswati was arrested following student complaints at an institution managed by a trust, apprising the severity and ongoing nature of the probe.

