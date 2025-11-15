Left Menu

Global Markets Waver Amid Fed Rate Speculations

The Nasdaq closed slightly higher after an initial sell-off, even as investor confidence wanes over potential Fed rate cuts. Global markets show mixed performance, following U.S. Federal Reserve officials' hawkish stance on interest rate policies amid ongoing inflation concerns and economic uncertainties.

15-11-2025
The Nasdaq showed resilience, closing with slight gains despite initial doubts, as investor sentiment shifted away from expecting imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts. The global market's performance remains mixed in response to elevated inflation worries and central bank speculations.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials dampened the outlook for a December rate cut, citing inflation stabilization and economic ambiguities. This sentiment adjustment permeated markets, with U.S. Treasury yields rising and the dollar inching upward as investors reassess risk in light of potential policy shifts.

Throughout the week, U.S. equities saw sporadic volatility. Prominent indices, like the Dow and S&P 500, recorded minor gains, largely influenced by shifts in technology stocks and strategic 'buy the dip' actions by opportunistic market players.

