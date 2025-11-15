NDA's Triumph in Bihar: People's Vote for Progress and Stability

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan celebrated the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decisive victory in Bihar, viewing it as an endorsement of the public's confidence in development and stability. Pradhan stated that the outcome signifies a definitive rejection of the opposition's 'negative ideologies'.

In an interview with ANI, Pradhan expressed appreciation for Bihar's commitment to democracy, noting that the NDA's campaign consistently emphasized governance, welfare delivery, and long-term planning—key factors that resonated with the electorate. He claimed that the opposition's approach reflected a disconnect from ground realities, thereby alienating voters.

Pradhan criticized the opposition for focusing on personal attacks and confrontational rhetoric rather than engaging in constructive debates on development. He revealed that the NDA sensed early momentum toward a wide victory, attributing success to the coalition's organizational strength and grassroots outreach. Pradhan concluded by highlighting the mandate places an increased responsibility on NDA to boost development, particularly in education, infrastructure, and employment sectors.

Across the nation, NDA leaders celebrated the outcome, interpreting it as the public's call for continuity and stable governance. Opposition parties, however, have expressed concerns about the electoral process while acknowledging the results.

(With inputs from agencies.)