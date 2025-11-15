Left Menu

NDA's Triumph in Bihar: People's Vote for Progress and Stability

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hails NDA's Bihar win as a testament to voter confidence in development and stability, calling it a repudiation of opposition's 'negative ideologies'. He emphasizes the NDA's focus on governance and welfare resonated with voters, placing a greater responsibility on sustained development in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:32 IST
NDA's Triumph in Bihar: People's Vote for Progress and Stability
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan celebrated the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decisive victory in Bihar, viewing it as an endorsement of the public's confidence in development and stability. Pradhan stated that the outcome signifies a definitive rejection of the opposition's 'negative ideologies'.

In an interview with ANI, Pradhan expressed appreciation for Bihar's commitment to democracy, noting that the NDA's campaign consistently emphasized governance, welfare delivery, and long-term planning—key factors that resonated with the electorate. He claimed that the opposition's approach reflected a disconnect from ground realities, thereby alienating voters.

Pradhan criticized the opposition for focusing on personal attacks and confrontational rhetoric rather than engaging in constructive debates on development. He revealed that the NDA sensed early momentum toward a wide victory, attributing success to the coalition's organizational strength and grassroots outreach. Pradhan concluded by highlighting the mandate places an increased responsibility on NDA to boost development, particularly in education, infrastructure, and employment sectors.

Across the nation, NDA leaders celebrated the outcome, interpreting it as the public's call for continuity and stable governance. Opposition parties, however, have expressed concerns about the electoral process while acknowledging the results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

 India
2
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
3
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
4
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025