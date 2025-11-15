Nitin Nabin's Landslide Victory: A Triumph for BJP in Bankipur

Nitin Nabin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Bankipur Assembly, emerged victorious with 51,936 votes over Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Rekha Kumari. Nabin dedicated the win to his constituents and party members, expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and state leaders for their indispensable support.

Nabin, addressing the media on Friday, emphasized the election was conducted under the aegis of Nitish Kumar, reinforcing his role as Chief Minister. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a decisive victory, winning 202 out of 243 seats, marking its second time crossing the 200-seat threshold after the 2010 polls.

Within the NDA pact, BJP took 89 seats, while Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and other allies shared the remainder. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan and other parties such as AIMIM and BSP faced a challenging election, as Bihar witnessed a historic voter turnout of 67.13%, with women exceeding male participation rates significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)