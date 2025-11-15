Left Menu

Nitin Nabin's Landslide Victory: A Triumph for BJP in Bankipur

Nitin Nabin, BJP's Bankipur candidate, secured victory against RJD's Rekha Kumari, attributing success to public support and party collaboration. The BJP, under NDA, achieved a commanding 202-seat majority in Bihar's assembly elections, highlighting a significant turnout with women voters leading the record participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:35 IST
BJP's Bankipur Assembly candidate Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nitin Nabin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Bankipur Assembly, emerged victorious with 51,936 votes over Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Rekha Kumari. Nabin dedicated the win to his constituents and party members, expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and state leaders for their indispensable support.

Nabin, addressing the media on Friday, emphasized the election was conducted under the aegis of Nitish Kumar, reinforcing his role as Chief Minister. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a decisive victory, winning 202 out of 243 seats, marking its second time crossing the 200-seat threshold after the 2010 polls.

Within the NDA pact, BJP took 89 seats, while Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and other allies shared the remainder. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan and other parties such as AIMIM and BSP faced a challenging election, as Bihar witnessed a historic voter turnout of 67.13%, with women exceeding male participation rates significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

