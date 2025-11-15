Left Menu

IBMA Ushers in New Leadership to Forge Sustainable Future for Battery Industry

The Indian Battery Manufacturers Association appointed Avik Kumar Roy as its new President and Harshavardhana Gourineni as Vice President. The AGM focused on transforming the battery sector through advancements in technologies and sustainable practices, aiming for growth in e-mobility and renewable energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:24 IST
The Indian Battery Manufacturers Association (IBMA) has taken a decisive step forward in its mission to drive transformative change in the battery industry by appointing Avik Kumar Roy, CEO of Exide Industries, as its new President. This announcement was made during IBMA's 4th Annual General Meeting held in Kolkata on November 12, 2025.

Alongside Roy, Harshavardhana Gourineni of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility was appointed as the Vice President, marking a new leadership era for the Association. The AGM served as a platform to discuss the dynamic shifts within the battery sector, particularly with the rise of e-mobility and renewable energy, which present fresh opportunities and challenges.

IBMA is set to prioritize sustainable manufacturing and recycling practices while advocating strongly for industry interests before regulatory bodies. The Association also plans to establish industry benchmarks to ensure quality and environmental responsibility, aiming to enhance the reputation of Lead-acid batteries in automotive and energy storage applications.

