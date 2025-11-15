Pro Fin Capital Eyes Stake in Hong Kong's Excellence Creative

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Excellence Creative Ltd in Hong Kong, signaling a potential acquisition of up to 25% of the latter's stake for Rs 22 crore. The proposal originated on November 13 and includes the possibility of acquiring a significant portion of equity share capital.

The company's Board of Directors plans to assess the implications of this LoI at an upcoming meeting, although it stresses that the offer remains tentative without any binding commitment for either party.

Director Abhay Gupta stated that Pro Fin Capital prioritizes sustaining growth in its trading, credit, and advisory sectors. The firm's net profit soared to Rs 13.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter, with total income significantly rising to Rs 44.62 crore compared to the previous year.

