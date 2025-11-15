Pro Fin Capital Eyes Stake in Hong Kong's Excellence Creative
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd is considering acquiring up to a 25% stake in Hong Kong-based Excellence Creative Ltd for Rs 22 crore. The company received a Letter of Intent and will evaluate the proposal in an upcoming board meeting. It emphasizes its focus on growth in trading, credit, and advisory services.
- Country:
- India
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Excellence Creative Ltd in Hong Kong, signaling a potential acquisition of up to 25% of the latter's stake for Rs 22 crore. The proposal originated on November 13 and includes the possibility of acquiring a significant portion of equity share capital.
The company's Board of Directors plans to assess the implications of this LoI at an upcoming meeting, although it stresses that the offer remains tentative without any binding commitment for either party.
Director Abhay Gupta stated that Pro Fin Capital prioritizes sustaining growth in its trading, credit, and advisory sectors. The firm's net profit soared to Rs 13.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter, with total income significantly rising to Rs 44.62 crore compared to the previous year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments
High-Stakes Diplomatic Meeting on the Horizon
High Stakes at Sabarimala: Unveiling the Gold Theft Enigma
EU Candidacy at Stake: Cyprus Demands Turkey Abandon Two-State Solution
IHCL Acquires Majority Stake in Atmantan Wellness: A $240 Crore Expansion Move