Left Menu

Pro Fin Capital Eyes Stake in Hong Kong's Excellence Creative

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd is considering acquiring up to a 25% stake in Hong Kong-based Excellence Creative Ltd for Rs 22 crore. The company received a Letter of Intent and will evaluate the proposal in an upcoming board meeting. It emphasizes its focus on growth in trading, credit, and advisory services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Excellence Creative Ltd in Hong Kong, signaling a potential acquisition of up to 25% of the latter's stake for Rs 22 crore. The proposal originated on November 13 and includes the possibility of acquiring a significant portion of equity share capital.

The company's Board of Directors plans to assess the implications of this LoI at an upcoming meeting, although it stresses that the offer remains tentative without any binding commitment for either party.

Director Abhay Gupta stated that Pro Fin Capital prioritizes sustaining growth in its trading, credit, and advisory sectors. The firm's net profit soared to Rs 13.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter, with total income significantly rising to Rs 44.62 crore compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive 10 per cent difference in vote percentage between the winning coalition and opposition in Bihar: PM Modi in Surat.

Massive 10 per cent difference in vote percentage between the winning coalit...

 India
2
Dementia Surpasses Heart Disease as Australia's Leading Cause of Death in 2024

Dementia Surpasses Heart Disease as Australia's Leading Cause of Death in 20...

 Australia
3
Bihar Election: A Turning Point in India's Political Landscape

Bihar Election: A Turning Point in India's Political Landscape

 India
4
Bihar elections showed that people have rejected those spewing poison of casteism: PM Modi in Surat.

Bihar elections showed that people have rejected those spewing poison of cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025