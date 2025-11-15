Striking Skies: India and France Engage in Mega Air Exercise

The Indian Air Force has launched a 12-day mega air exercise with the French air and space forces, commencing Sunday in Mont-de-Marsan, France. Sukhoi fighter jets and other assets are participating in this collaborative effort.

Known as Garuda, the exercise is designed to refine tactics in realistic operational settings, focusing on interoperability and mutual learning. Indian Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft will engage alongside French multirole jets, simulating complex combat scenarios.

Emphasizing extended operations, the IAF will employ IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers to enhance range and endurance. This exercise highlights the IAF's commitment to international cooperation through professional exchange and the sharing of best practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)