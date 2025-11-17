Sabarimala Pilgrimage Season Opens: Thousands Flock to Hill Shrine

The revered Sabarimala temple has once again opened its doors for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, marking the beginning of a significant cultural and spiritual event.

The Travancore Devaswom Board, along with the Kerala government, has made comprehensive arrangements to accommodate the influx of devotees, with the pilgrimage season set to continue until January 20, 2026. As the sanctum sanctorum opened at 5 PM on Sunday, officiated by Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru and Melshanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri, the ceremonial lighting of the Aazhi signaled the commencement of the festivities.

Officials announced that E D Prasad has been appointed as the new Melshanthi of Sabarimala, while M G Manu takes charge at Malikappuram. The traditional Devaratha Sangamam at Palakkad's Kalpathi Ratholsavam also attracted thousands, showcasing the enduring appeal of these rituals. Authorities have implemented measures like the virtual queue system, capping daily entries at 90,000, to enhance pilgrims' experience. Additional support like medicated drinking water and snacks has been arranged for waiting devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)