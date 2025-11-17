Tragic Loss: Sixth-Grader Dies After Punishment in Maharashtra School

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 12-year-old student from Vasai, Maharashtra, died after reportedly being forced to perform 100 sit-ups for arriving late to school. The tragedy occurred on November 8 and has prompted authorities to register a case of accidental death at the Sir JJ Marg police station in Mumbai, with the investigation now transferred to the Waliv police station.

The young girl, identified as Kajal, was asked alongside her peers to do sit-ups while bearing the weight of their school bags. Kajal began feeling unwell after returning home and was subsequently taken to a local hospital by her family due to worsening symptoms. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her condition at JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Her mother, Sheela Gaud, recounted how Kajal had complained of pain post-punishment, which deteriorated into a fatal condition.

According to Gaud, the sit-up requirement varied among students, with some doing up to 100 repetitions. She expressed profound grief over her daughter's untimely death, highlighting that Kajal was afflicted with asthma, a condition worsened by the physical exertion. Doctors indicated that the exercise led to internal bleeding, proving fatal. The incident has raised concerns about school disciplinary measures and their potential impact on student health.

