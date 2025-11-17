Left Menu

Delhi Blast Investigation Uncovers Alleged Terror Links

Security agencies are intensifying their investigation into an alleged 'white collar terror module' linked to the deadly Delhi blast. Faridabad Police have been questioning over 2,000 Kashmiri students and tenants, with the probe extending across multiple regions. A significant financial trail linked to three doctors has been discovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:14 IST
Delhi Blast Investigation Uncovers Alleged Terror Links
Faridabad Crime Branch officials at Al-Falah university premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The investigation into the Delhi blast near the Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives, is escalating as Faridabad Police direct their focus on Kashmiri students residing in the area. Law enforcement is meticulously interrogating thousands to unearth possible connections to an alleged 'white collar terror module', responsible for the attack.

Faridabad's Al-Falah University became a focal point in the inquiry, revealing potential links to the terror network. Authorities discovered arms and explosives there, intensifying their search across Delhi, Faridabad, and Jammu and Kashmir. The probe continues, with security agencies fervently seeking links to deter further threats.

Intelligence officials have traced a Rs 20 lakh financial trail associated with three medical professionals allegedly connected to the Jaish-e-Mohammed, with funds reportedly funneled through hawala channels. In tandem, the National Investigation Agency is leading the investigation, following a new FIR registration under criminal conspiracy sections related to the blast.

TRENDING

1
Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custo...

 India
2
Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia: Bus Collision Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia: Bus Collision Claims Lives

 India
4
ACME Solar Wins Compensation for Rajasthan Project Amidst Regulatory Changes

ACME Solar Wins Compensation for Rajasthan Project Amidst Regulatory Changes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025