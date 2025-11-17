Delhi Blast Investigation Uncovers Alleged Terror Links
Security agencies are intensifying their investigation into an alleged 'white collar terror module' linked to the deadly Delhi blast. Faridabad Police have been questioning over 2,000 Kashmiri students and tenants, with the probe extending across multiple regions. A significant financial trail linked to three doctors has been discovered.
The investigation into the Delhi blast near the Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives, is escalating as Faridabad Police direct their focus on Kashmiri students residing in the area. Law enforcement is meticulously interrogating thousands to unearth possible connections to an alleged 'white collar terror module', responsible for the attack.
Faridabad's Al-Falah University became a focal point in the inquiry, revealing potential links to the terror network. Authorities discovered arms and explosives there, intensifying their search across Delhi, Faridabad, and Jammu and Kashmir. The probe continues, with security agencies fervently seeking links to deter further threats.
Intelligence officials have traced a Rs 20 lakh financial trail associated with three medical professionals allegedly connected to the Jaish-e-Mohammed, with funds reportedly funneled through hawala channels. In tandem, the National Investigation Agency is leading the investigation, following a new FIR registration under criminal conspiracy sections related to the blast.
