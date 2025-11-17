Left Menu

ACME Solar Wins Compensation for Rajasthan Project Amidst Regulatory Changes

ACME Solar Holdings has announced that its subsidiary, ACME Aklera Power Technology, has received a change in law compensation for a solar project in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission's decision is poised to secure significant additional revenue for the project over 15 years, highlighting regulatory reform benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:49 IST
ACME Solar Wins Compensation for Rajasthan Project Amidst Regulatory Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ACME Solar Holdings revealed on Monday that its subsidiary, ACME Aklera Power Technology, has secured Rs 47.40 crore as a 'change in law compensation' for a 250-MW solar project in Rajasthan. The compensation decision follows a ruling by the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC), promising to boost the project's revenue by 3.5 per cent over 15 years.

The awarded sum accounts for the imposition of basic customs duty on solar cells and modules, the hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, and the associated carrying cost. This compensation is structured through an annuity mechanism at a 9 per cent discount rate over 15 years, assuring fair cost recovery for unforeseen regulatory expenses and safeguarding the project's financial viability.

This case is seen as a landmark in reinforcing regulatory certainty and cost stability within India's renewable energy sector. ACME Solar commended the RERC's prompt decision, reinforcing stakeholders' confidence in India's regulatory framework and its commitment to supporting renewable energy expansion. ACME Solar Holdings, a leading player in the renewable sector, boasts a diverse portfolio of solar, wind, storage, and hybrid solutions with significant operational and under-construction capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shaping the Future: SRMIST Celebrates Digital-First Graduates

Shaping the Future: SRMIST Celebrates Digital-First Graduates

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Factory Collapse Claims Lives at BYD Construction Site

Tragedy Strikes: Factory Collapse Claims Lives at BYD Construction Site

 China
3
Controversy Erupts Over MBBS Seat Allocation at Vaishno Devi Institute

Controversy Erupts Over MBBS Seat Allocation at Vaishno Devi Institute

 India
4
Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025