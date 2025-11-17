Left Menu

Iraqi PM and Ex-CEO Tackle Oil Industry Challenges Amid Sanctions

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Vagit Alekperov, ex-CEO of Lukoil, met to address the company's operational disruptions caused by U.S. sanctions. Al-Sudani reinforced Iraq's commitment to stable global oil markets, noting the continued production at Lukoil’s West Qurna fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:22 IST
Iraqi PM and Ex-CEO Tackle Oil Industry Challenges Amid Sanctions
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant meeting, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani engaged with former Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov to strategize over operational disruptions faced by the oil giant amid U.S. sanctions.

Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's steadfast dedication to maintaining stability in global oil markets, especially considering the substantial output from Lukoil's West Qurna operations.

The discussions underscored the complexities posed by international sanctions in the energy sector and highlighted Iraq's role in ensuring production levels at the West Qurna fields, which yield approximately 480,000 barrels daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

 India
2
Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

 India
3
Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

 Poland
4
Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025