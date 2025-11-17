Iraqi PM and Ex-CEO Tackle Oil Industry Challenges Amid Sanctions
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Vagit Alekperov, ex-CEO of Lukoil, met to address the company's operational disruptions caused by U.S. sanctions. Al-Sudani reinforced Iraq's commitment to stable global oil markets, noting the continued production at Lukoil’s West Qurna fields.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:22 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant meeting, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani engaged with former Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov to strategize over operational disruptions faced by the oil giant amid U.S. sanctions.
Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's steadfast dedication to maintaining stability in global oil markets, especially considering the substantial output from Lukoil's West Qurna operations.
The discussions underscored the complexities posed by international sanctions in the energy sector and highlighted Iraq's role in ensuring production levels at the West Qurna fields, which yield approximately 480,000 barrels daily.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Markets Brace for Nvidia Earnings Amid Rising Tensions
Rising Tensions and Tech Woes: A Mixed Week in Global Markets
Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns
Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid Stock Selloff
Global Markets Waver Amid Fed Rate Speculations