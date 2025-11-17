Iraqi PM and Ex-CEO Tackle Oil Industry Challenges Amid Sanctions

In a significant meeting, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani engaged with former Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov to strategize over operational disruptions faced by the oil giant amid U.S. sanctions.

Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's steadfast dedication to maintaining stability in global oil markets, especially considering the substantial output from Lukoil's West Qurna operations.

The discussions underscored the complexities posed by international sanctions in the energy sector and highlighted Iraq's role in ensuring production levels at the West Qurna fields, which yield approximately 480,000 barrels daily.

