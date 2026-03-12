Left Menu

Dollar Surge Amid Energy Crisis Shakes Global Markets

The dollar strengthened against major currencies as rising energy prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to seek safety. Iran's moves heightened fears of energy supply disruptions, impacting global economies, especially import-reliant Europe. Market reactions included investor focus on central bank policy responses to these economic challenges.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar advanced for the third consecutive day, nearing its strongest levels this year as energy prices soared. Concerns over Europe's economy, heavily reliant on imports, drove investors to the dollar's safe-haven appeal. This movement stems from increased geopolitical tensions, with Iran intensifying attacks on oil installations, raising fears of prolonged conflict.

Globally, major energy importers are witnessing substantial currency depreciations against the dollar. The Indian rupee and Japanese yen each fell by over 1.5%, while the euro and Korean won experienced even steeper declines. The dollar's rise is partly due to its status as a safe haven and the U.S.'s position as a net energy exporter.

The euro's decline continued amid disappointing updates from the International Energy Agency and Iran's firm stance on the Strait of Hormuz. A significant release of oil reserves was announced, but it is insufficient to counteract the disruptions caused. Analysts caution that extended energy market issues could further pressure the euro zone's economic health.

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

