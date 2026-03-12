Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions Impacting Global Markets

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has bolstered the dollar, boosting its value against the euro and yen. Recent tensions, sparked by Iran's attacks on tankers, have driven energy prices skyward, prompting global market reaction.

As oil prices soar due to disrupted supplies in the Strait of Hormuz, experts suggest that the International Energy Agency's proposed release of 400 million barrels from reserves might not suffice to alleviate concerns. Investors remain cautious, with geopolitical clashes heavily influencing currency values and inflation forecasts.

The U.S. military's recent moves to dismantle Iranian mine-laying vessels underscore efforts to secure vital shipping lanes. Despite temporary relief from the latest inflation data, markets predict lasting economic impacts, with analysts closely monitoring Federal Reserve responses to the volatile situation. Meanwhile, currency fluctuations highlight risk markers amid deepening uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)