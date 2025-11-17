Left Menu

The Installment Loan Industry's Tech-Driven Transformation

The installment loan industry is experiencing major consolidation due to technological advancements and regulatory changes. With significant mergers like Enova's purchase of OnDeck, larger lenders now dominate the market. While rates have decreased, smaller lenders struggle to compete, impacting borrower choice and innovation. Authorities are closely scrutinizing these mega-mergers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The installment loan sector is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by technology and consolidation. Once a domain of small local stores, the arena now sees giants like Enova International and Elevate Credit commandeering the market.

With mergers and acquisitions reaching $12.3 billion in 2024, a 45% rise from 2023, new alliances create lending behemoths. The acquisition of OnDeck Capital by Enova International for $1.8 billion is a prime example.

Heavy technology investment, exceeding $10 million annually, pressures smaller players. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's proposed lending rule, expected in 2026, and fragmented state regulations further complicate operations, driving consolidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

 India
2
Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

 India
3
Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

 Poland
4
Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025