The Installment Loan Industry's Tech-Driven Transformation

The installment loan sector is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by technology and consolidation. Once a domain of small local stores, the arena now sees giants like Enova International and Elevate Credit commandeering the market.

With mergers and acquisitions reaching $12.3 billion in 2024, a 45% rise from 2023, new alliances create lending behemoths. The acquisition of OnDeck Capital by Enova International for $1.8 billion is a prime example.

Heavy technology investment, exceeding $10 million annually, pressures smaller players. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's proposed lending rule, expected in 2026, and fragmented state regulations further complicate operations, driving consolidation.

