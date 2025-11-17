The Installment Loan Industry's Tech-Driven Transformation
The installment loan industry is experiencing major consolidation due to technological advancements and regulatory changes. With significant mergers like Enova's purchase of OnDeck, larger lenders now dominate the market. While rates have decreased, smaller lenders struggle to compete, impacting borrower choice and innovation. Authorities are closely scrutinizing these mega-mergers.
The installment loan sector is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by technology and consolidation. Once a domain of small local stores, the arena now sees giants like Enova International and Elevate Credit commandeering the market.
With mergers and acquisitions reaching $12.3 billion in 2024, a 45% rise from 2023, new alliances create lending behemoths. The acquisition of OnDeck Capital by Enova International for $1.8 billion is a prime example.
Heavy technology investment, exceeding $10 million annually, pressures smaller players. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's proposed lending rule, expected in 2026, and fragmented state regulations further complicate operations, driving consolidation.
