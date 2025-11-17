Left Menu

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd Commissions Major Solar Project in Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned a 300 MW solar project for NHPC in Rajasthan as part of an EPC contract. The project will supply power to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

  India

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) announced on Monday the successful commissioning of a significant solar project for NHPC, delivering 300 MW of power. This achievement marks a milestone in the deployment of renewable energy across India.

The project, based in Karnisar Bhatiyan, Bikaner, Rajasthan, was developed under an EPC contract. It underscores TPREL's commitment to expanding renewable energy resources, including solar, wind, and hybrid systems.

The entire output of this NHPC-owned project will be supplied to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), reflecting a substantial augmentation in the region's green energy capacity.

