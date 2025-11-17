AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

The eighth iteration of the India-UK Joint Military Exercise, dubbed 'AJEYA WARRIOR-25,' kicked off this Monday at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. Spanning 14 days from November 17 to 30, the bilateral drill aims to fortify military relations between the two nations.

The Ministry of Defence notes that 240 troops, equally split between the Indian and British Armies, will join forces. The Indian contingent comprises personnel from the Sikh Regiment. Focusing on counter-terrorism in semi-urban settings, the exercise operates under a United Nations mandate. It features joint mission planning at the Brigade level, integrated tactical drills, and simulation-based scenarios replicating real counter-terror contingencies.

Held biennially since 2011, 'AJEYA WARRIOR' has become a hallmark of Indo-UK military collaboration. The 2025 edition underscores shared values of professionalism and regional stability. This exercise follows a successful naval counterpart, Exercise Konkan, held off India's west coast, reinforcing agile cooperation between the Indian and Royal Navies.

