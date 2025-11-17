Left Menu

AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

The joint military exercise 'AJEYA WARRIOR-25,' involving 240 personnel from the Indian and British armies, began at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan. Focused on counter-terrorism in semi-urban environments, the exercise strengthens bilateral military relations and enhances tactical proficiency and interoperability under a United Nations mandate.

17-11-2025
Visuals from the exercise (Photo Source: UK Defence in India/'X') . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The eighth iteration of the India-UK Joint Military Exercise, dubbed 'AJEYA WARRIOR-25,' kicked off this Monday at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. Spanning 14 days from November 17 to 30, the bilateral drill aims to fortify military relations between the two nations.

The Ministry of Defence notes that 240 troops, equally split between the Indian and British Armies, will join forces. The Indian contingent comprises personnel from the Sikh Regiment. Focusing on counter-terrorism in semi-urban settings, the exercise operates under a United Nations mandate. It features joint mission planning at the Brigade level, integrated tactical drills, and simulation-based scenarios replicating real counter-terror contingencies.

Held biennially since 2011, 'AJEYA WARRIOR' has become a hallmark of Indo-UK military collaboration. The 2025 edition underscores shared values of professionalism and regional stability. This exercise follows a successful naval counterpart, Exercise Konkan, held off India's west coast, reinforcing agile cooperation between the Indian and Royal Navies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

