Delhi University's Scandal and Red Fort Blast Probe Reveal Deep Entrenchments

Delhi Police's Crime Branch is actively investigating Jawad, founder of Al Falah University, concerning two First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against the institution, according to police insiders. Authorities have already issued a formal notice to Jawad as part of the inquiry.

The Crime Branch has lodged two FIRs against Al Falah University. The first accuses the university of deceitfully attracting students by claiming to possess a UGC 12B certificate on its official website. The second FIR addresses the acceptance of admissions despite its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation expiring in 2018. Both cases encompass charges of cheating and forgery.

Simultaneously, investigators are delving into a terror cell purportedly connected to Dr. Umar, identified as the individual who drove the explosive-filled vehicle that detonated at Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people and injuring many others. Investigations have unearthed evidence of an organized structure, encrypted communication channels, and synchronized weapon movements, according to official sources. Umar allegedly established a Signal group with unique characters months ago, adding Muzammil, Adeel, Muzaffar, and Irfan to facilitate internal coordination.

A significant lead emerged following the recovery of a Krinkov rifle and pistol from Dr. Shaheen's car, suspected to be a key player. The probe suggests Umar acquired the weapons before passing them to Irfan in 2024. Dr. Shaheen reportedly recognized the weapons during a previous visit with Dr. Muzammil to Mufti Irfan's room, and is suspected of fueling the group's activities financially.

The investigation reveals a delineation of tasks, with financial backing by three doctors, primarily Muzammil, and recruitment of Kashmiri youth under Irfan alias Mufti. Among those recruited were Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil and Yasir ul Ashraf, now in custody. According to sources, the probe documents multiple weapon-handling incidents. In October 2023, Dr. Adeel and Dr. Umar were seen visiting Irfan with a rifle, cleaning it, and departing. In November 2023, they revisited Irfan's residence with the weapon, later joined by Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Shaheen Shahid, eventually leaving the rifle with Irfan. Adeel, however, retrieved it the subsequent day.

Officials conclude that the findings indicate a highly orchestrated network involving financial support, recruitment, and systematic weapon transfers, all operating through encrypted channels and trusted personal connections.

