Red Fort blast: Court extends NIA custody of two accused

He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack, the agency stated earlier on December 9.On December 18, NIA arrested Dar, the ninth accused in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:20 IST
A court here on Friday extended the NIA custody of two accused in the Red Fort blast case.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma allowed the probe agency to quiz the accused Yasir Ahmed Dar in its custody for ten more days, while the other accused Dr Bilal Naseer Malla will be quizzed for eight more days.

Media persons were barred from covering the proceedings. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigations, Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10, was the alleged planner of the terrorist attack that left 15 people dead.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Dr Malla in Delhi on December 9, calling him a key accused in the conspiracy.

According to the NIA investigations, Naseer had knowingly harboured Umar-un-Nabi by providing him logistical support. He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack, the agency stated earlier on December 9.

On December 18, NIA arrested Dar, the ninth accused in the case. He is a Jammu and Kashmir resident and allegedly a close associate of Umar-un-Nabi. The NIA has arrested nine people, including Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheen Sayeed, in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

