Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Boosts Disaster and Security Preparedness

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board convened a meeting to enhance disaster management and security measures. Key discussions included regular mock drills, a fire safety audit, inventory checks, and vehicle movement. The Command Centre's role in disaster response and emergency readiness was highlighted, ensuring pilgrim safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:27 IST
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine board reviews disaster preparedness (Photo/Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board intensified efforts to boost disaster management and security during a high-profile meeting led by CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya at Katra's Spiritual Growth Centre. Attendees included senior officials from law enforcement, fire services, and disaster response teams.

CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya advocated for regular mock drills to ensure all agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, maintain peak readiness for emergencies. The Fire and Emergency Services were tasked with conducting a comprehensive fire safety audit to fortify current safety procedures.

Enhancements to the Integrated Command and Control Centre, responsible for real-time monitoring during routine and emergency operations, were also discussed. Security measures such as verifying shop employees and deploying additional personnel were emphasized to protect pilgrims. The meeting underscored seamless inter-agency coordination for a secure pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

