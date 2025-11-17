Left Menu

Amit Shah Advocates Regional Cooperation for a Strong India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad, emphasizing policy synergy among states to realize PM Modi's vision of 'strong state, strong nation.' He highlighted efforts to boost justice for women and children and develop the cooperative sector for national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:39 IST
Amit Shah Advocates Regional Cooperation for a Strong India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired 32nd Northern Zonal Council Meeting (Photo/X@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad, emphasizing the importance of policy synergy among states. Shah stated that such cooperation plays a crucial role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'strong state, strong nation,' enhancing India's regional and national strength.

Amit Shah highlighted the need for increased Fast Track Special Courts to expedite justice for women and children, aligning with the government's commitment to their safety. Discussions also focused on eradicating malnutrition and improving investigation processes in sexual offense cases under the POCSO Act, emphasizing society's intolerance toward such crimes.

Shah underscored the role of the cooperative sector in poverty eradication and employment generation, referring to Modi's mantra, 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi'. He pointed out 57 measures launched for cooperative sector strengthening, such as PACS computerization and establishment of national cooperative societies. The Zonal Councils now function as action-oriented entities, fostering inter-state and central cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil at FEMA: Acting Chief Steps Down Amid Hurricane Season

Turmoil at FEMA: Acting Chief Steps Down Amid Hurricane Season

 Global
2
The Bove Doctrine: Controversy Over Sinking Drug Vessels

The Bove Doctrine: Controversy Over Sinking Drug Vessels

 Global
3
German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

 Global
4
Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025