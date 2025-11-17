Amit Shah Advocates Regional Cooperation for a Strong India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad, emphasizing the importance of policy synergy among states. Shah stated that such cooperation plays a crucial role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'strong state, strong nation,' enhancing India's regional and national strength.

Amit Shah highlighted the need for increased Fast Track Special Courts to expedite justice for women and children, aligning with the government's commitment to their safety. Discussions also focused on eradicating malnutrition and improving investigation processes in sexual offense cases under the POCSO Act, emphasizing society's intolerance toward such crimes.

Shah underscored the role of the cooperative sector in poverty eradication and employment generation, referring to Modi's mantra, 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi'. He pointed out 57 measures launched for cooperative sector strengthening, such as PACS computerization and establishment of national cooperative societies. The Zonal Councils now function as action-oriented entities, fostering inter-state and central cooperation.

