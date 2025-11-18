Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

North Korea has voiced strong opposition to a recent joint fact sheet released by the United States and South Korea, describing it as indicative of a hostile posture towards Pyongyang. According to a report from state media outlet KCNA, North Korea is preparing countermeasures in response.

The North Korean statement criticizes the U.S.-South Korea alliance for maintaining what it terms as a confrontational stance, particularly concerning denuclearization efforts. KCNA labeled the latest agreements as a sign of South Korea's submission to America's "America First" policy and a threat to regional stability.

Of particular concern to Pyongyang is the accord allowing South Korea to develop nuclear-powered submarines. Documents released on Friday provide U.S. approval for South Korea's nuclear submarine plans and affirm intentions for cooperative fuel sourcing efforts. This move, North Korea claims, could lead to South Korea eventually acquiring nuclear weaponry.