Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

North Korea condemned a joint fact sheet published by the United States and South Korea as a threat to regional security. The statement from North Korean state media criticized the U.S.-South Korea alliance's stance on denuclearization and the plan to build nuclear-propelled submarines, perceiving it as a confrontational move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 03:58 IST
Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea has voiced strong opposition to a recent joint fact sheet released by the United States and South Korea, describing it as indicative of a hostile posture towards Pyongyang. According to a report from state media outlet KCNA, North Korea is preparing countermeasures in response.

The North Korean statement criticizes the U.S.-South Korea alliance for maintaining what it terms as a confrontational stance, particularly concerning denuclearization efforts. KCNA labeled the latest agreements as a sign of South Korea's submission to America's "America First" policy and a threat to regional stability.

Of particular concern to Pyongyang is the accord allowing South Korea to develop nuclear-powered submarines. Documents released on Friday provide U.S. approval for South Korea's nuclear submarine plans and affirm intentions for cooperative fuel sourcing efforts. This move, North Korea claims, could lead to South Korea eventually acquiring nuclear weaponry.

