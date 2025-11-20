UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 breaks losing streak after Nvidia forecast kindles global rally

London's FTSE 100 snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday, as defence and energy shares led a recovery amid a global rally sparked by AI bellwether Nvidia's upbeat forecast.

The blue-chip index finished 0.2% higher, while the mid-cap index FTSE 250 closed the session 0.1% lower. Both the indexes were significantly higher earlier in the session, but they pared some gains later. A relief rally swept through global equity markets after Nvidia's upbeat forecast

quelled some concerns over elevated valuations following analysts' caution recently that the AI boom may be outpacing fundamentals.

UK's aerospace and defence stocks rebounded 1.3% after a setback in the previous session. Industry heavyweights Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems both gained more than 1%. Energy stocks gained 0.4% as oil prices edged higher on the day.

On the economic front, U.S. labor data painted a mixed picture of accelerating job growth and unemployment climbing to a four-year peak. At home, British manufacturers reported their sharpest output drop since August 2020 during the three months to the end of November, citing uncertainty ahead of next week's budget and warning that conditions are unlikely to improve soon.

Among other movers, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca advanced 0.4% after its drug to control growth of non-cancerous tumours was approved in the U.S. Halma jumped 9.2% to an all-time high after the health and safety technology provider lifted annual revenue forecast on strong U.S. data centre demand.

Miniature war-games maker Games Workshop soared 13.5%, hitting a record high on strong half-year forecast. Johnson Matthey shares fell 3.4% after the chemicals company said finance chief Richard Pike would take on a new role as chief operating officer.

Sportswear retailer JD Sports fell 3.9% after forecasting annual profit at the lower end of market expectations.

