Left Menu

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 breaks losing streak after Nvidia forecast kindles global rally

London's FTSE 100 snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday, as defence and energy shares led a recovery amid a global rally sparked by AI bellwether Nvidia's upbeat forecast. The blue-chip index finished 0.2% higher, while the mid-cap index FTSE 250 closed the session 0.1% lower.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:05 IST
UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 breaks losing streak after Nvidia forecast kindles global rally

London's FTSE 100 snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday, as defence and energy shares led a recovery amid a global rally sparked by AI bellwether Nvidia's upbeat forecast.

The blue-chip index finished 0.2% higher, while the mid-cap index FTSE 250 closed the session 0.1% lower. Both the indexes were significantly higher earlier in the session, but they pared some gains later. A relief rally swept through global equity markets after Nvidia's upbeat forecast

quelled some concerns over elevated valuations following analysts' caution recently that the AI boom may be outpacing fundamentals.

UK's aerospace and defence stocks rebounded 1.3% after a setback in the previous session. Industry heavyweights Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems both gained more than 1%. Energy stocks gained 0.4% as oil prices edged higher on the day.

On the economic front, U.S. labor data painted a mixed picture of accelerating job growth and unemployment climbing to a four-year peak. At home, British manufacturers reported their sharpest output drop since August 2020 during the three months to the end of November, citing uncertainty ahead of next week's budget and warning that conditions are unlikely to improve soon.

Among other movers, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca advanced 0.4% after its drug to control growth of non-cancerous tumours was approved in the U.S. Halma jumped 9.2% to an all-time high after the health and safety technology provider lifted annual revenue forecast on strong U.S. data centre demand.

Miniature war-games maker Games Workshop soared 13.5%, hitting a record high on strong half-year forecast. Johnson Matthey shares fell 3.4% after the chemicals company said finance chief Richard Pike would take on a new role as chief operating officer.

Sportswear retailer JD Sports fell 3.9% after forecasting annual profit at the lower end of market expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

 India
2
Pune land deal: Police grill accused Shital Tejwani for over 5 hours

Pune land deal: Police grill accused Shital Tejwani for over 5 hours

 India
3
Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM Modi

Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM M...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-EU ready to take stakes in Australian resources projects, trade commissioner says

UPDATE 2-EU ready to take stakes in Australian resources projects, trade com...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025