President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Tirupati temple

PTI | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:32 IST
President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple here in Tirumala on Friday.

The President first visited Sri Varaha Swamy temple before proceeding to the Maha Dwaram of the Tirumala shrine, where she was received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu and other officials.

''The President offered prayers at the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy along with her family members and entourage,'' said an official release from the temple body.

Accompanied by priests, the President entered the Maha Dwaram and offered prayers at the Dhwajasthambham (flagstaff).

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister A Ramnarayan Reddy and others accompanied the President for darshan (visit to deity).

Inside the sanctum sanctorum, she offered prayers, following which she was presented with a Sesha Vastram and received Veda Ashirvachanam (vedic blessing) at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Later, the President was given 'Theertha prasadams' (consecrated food), a portrait of Lord Venkateswara, and the 2026 diaries and calendars published by TTD.

The President's darshan follows her visit to Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur in Tirupati district on Thursday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

