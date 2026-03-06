Andhra Pradesh's Bold Move: Social Media Ban and Controversy Amidst Temple Allegations

In a significant announcement, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared a ban on social media for children under 13, potentially extending this to teenagers aged 13 to 16. Naidu, addressing the state assembly, assured that the implementation would take place within the next 90 days.

The Chief Minister lambasted the former YSRCP government over allegations of using substandard ingredients in the sacred Tirupati laddus, calling it a deliberate conspiracy. He criticized YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to take responsibility amidst these controversies, which raised questions about the state's religious obligations.

Naidu further outlined his government's achievements, including reviving central schemes, increasing religious tourism, and infrastructure growth. The state aims to transform into a horticulture hub and resolve the West Asia conflict's economic impacts, while also supporting the 'Atmanirbhar-Viksit Bharat' vision through legislative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)