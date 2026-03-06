Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Bold Move: Social Media Ban and Controversy Amidst Temple Allegations

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced a social media ban for children under 13 and debated extending it to older teenagers. He criticized the previous YSRCP government for temple scandals and financial mismanagement but highlighted successes in tourism and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Bold Move: Social Media Ban and Controversy Amidst Temple Allegations
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared a ban on social media for children under 13, potentially extending this to teenagers aged 13 to 16. Naidu, addressing the state assembly, assured that the implementation would take place within the next 90 days.

The Chief Minister lambasted the former YSRCP government over allegations of using substandard ingredients in the sacred Tirupati laddus, calling it a deliberate conspiracy. He criticized YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to take responsibility amidst these controversies, which raised questions about the state's religious obligations.

Naidu further outlined his government's achievements, including reviving central schemes, increasing religious tourism, and infrastructure growth. The state aims to transform into a horticulture hub and resolve the West Asia conflict's economic impacts, while also supporting the 'Atmanirbhar-Viksit Bharat' vision through legislative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Elections: A Transparent Democratic Model for the World

Kerala Elections: A Transparent Democratic Model for the World

 India
2
Islamic militants abduct more than 300 people in an attack in northeastern Nigeria, local officials say, reports AP.

Islamic militants abduct more than 300 people in an attack in northeastern N...

 Global
3
Japan and Canada Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

Japan and Canada Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

 Japan
4
CRPF Chief Ramps Up Anti-Naxal Efforts in Jharkhand

CRPF Chief Ramps Up Anti-Naxal Efforts in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026