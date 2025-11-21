Hon Gen Vijay Kumar Singh Unveils Bold Blueprint for Blue Economy Growth, Spotlighting North East at ISMA 2025

The 12th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2025 organised by the Samudra Manthan Foundation, supported by the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India, with Bhandarkar Publications as the Knowledge Partner was held with grandeur and deep national spirit at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The ceremony was graced by the Hon'ble General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.), Governor of Mizoram, who attended as the Chief Guest. Capt. Vivek Bhandarkar, Director of the Samudra Manthan Foundation and CEO of Bhandarkar Publications, opened the 12th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2025 by extending a warm welcome to the Chief Guest.

In his inspiring address, the Hon'ble Governor spoke with conviction about opportunity which is the single most powerful catalyst capable of transforming both individuals and nations. He noted that while India possesses immense strengths, "our only real gap lies in not striking at the right opportunity at the right time," a powerful reminder that timing, boldness, and preparedness are indispensable. Drawing focus to India's Northeast, the Hon Mizoram Governor delivered a stirring pitch highlighting the region's extraordinary potential, its low power costs, natural abundance, talent-rich youth, inland waterway possibilities, and an ecosystem ripe for maritime and logistics expansion. He emphasized that "whatever you seek, be it talent, resources, resilience you will find in the Northeast," urging the maritime sector to embrace the region as a strategic partner in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat. His remarks drew a warm, appreciative response from the audience, marking a significant moment in positioning the Northeast within the country's maritime narrative. He encouraged the maritime community to look toward the Northeast not as a distant region but as a frontier of possibility, partnership, and prosperity.

The evening was further graced by the presence of several distinguished Guests of Honour, whose participation added immense value to the event. Among them were Capt. B. K. Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.; Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority; DIG Bibhuti Ranjan, Principal Director, Indian Coast Guard; Mr. Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Republic of Djibouti; Mr. Vishal Mehta, CEO, Rushabh Sealink & Logistics Pvt. Ltd. and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Djibouti and others who were welcomed by Organizers of Samudra Manthan Awards- Capt. Vivek Bhandarkar and Shri Ashish Pednekar. In his Welcome Address Capt. Vivek Bhandarkar all dignitaries, leaders, and members of the maritime fraternity. peaking under the overarching theme "Viksit Bharat, Shreshtha Sagar," he emphasized that the Awards are not merely a ceremony of recognition, but a reaffirmation of India's vision to emerge as the 'Vishwa Guru' and 'Vishwa Bandhu' of the global maritime community; echoing the aspirations laid down by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He reflected on the overwhelming success of the two-day symposium on Oil Spill Recovery and Salvage Operations, describing the packed halls, active participation, and high-quality discussions as proof of India's maritime sector being alert, agile, and ready to lead with global standards in preparedness, environmental safety, and response capability. Capt. Bhandarkar highlighted the Foundation's guiding philosophy of "Samudra Manthanasya Amrutam Paropakaaram", stating that the true nectar drawn from the churning of the seas lies in collective service and societal benefit. He reiterated that the Samudra Manthan Foundation has grown into a movement of collaboration, discourse, and social commitment. He also expressed pride in the Samudra Manthan Foundation's North-East outreach initiative under the Directorate General of Shipping's "Sagar Mein Samman" programme. By reaching youth and women of the Eight Sisters (8 Northeastern States), the Foundation ensured that maritime opportunities transcend coastlines and become accessible to every Indian. Acknowledging the Directorate General of Shipping under Shri Shyam Jagannathan, IAS, Capt. Bhandarkar praised their leadership in driving safety, sustainability, and seafarer welfare. He also thanked all sponsors, partners, industry bodies, committee members, and the jury for their unwavering support. Reflecting on the intense nomination process for the 2025 Awards, he noted the razor-thin margins between top contenders and expressed heartfelt appreciation for every nominee, affirming that each one represents excellence, courage, and commitment. This year also marked a special Milestone, 50 years of Bhandarkar Publications, which Capt. Bhandarkar acknowledged with pride, reiterating his lifelong commitment to serving the maritime fraternity and upholding the publication's ethos of being "of the industry, by the industry, for the industry." He concluded by inviting the audience to celebrate the spirit of a rising India and the strength of its seas, formally opening the 12th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2025 with gratitude and renewed purpose.

A touching moment of the evening was the felicitation of Capt.Vivek Bhandarkar and Ms. Bharati Bhandarkar by the Hon'ble Governor, marking 50 glorious years of Bhandarkar Publications. A short audio-visual presentation was showcased during the ceremony, paying tribute to the extraordinary legacy of Prof. K. R. Bhandarkar, whose pioneering contribution laid the foundation for maritime publishing in India. The film highlighted how his vision, educational commitment, and groundbreaking initiatives transformed access to maritime knowledge, making professional literature accessible and affordable for generations of Indian seafarers. His pioneering spirit continues to inspire the institution's journey even today.

The Jury Chairman, Shri Rajeeva Sinha, IAS (Retd.), Advisor (JNPA) and eminent industry expert, reaffirmed that the awards are based purely on merit, balanced with the spirit of encouraging emerging contributors. He quoted, "When the great scorer writes against your name, he writes not whether you won or lost, but how you played the game," reminding everyone that participation itself is a mark of honour in such a competitive and vibrant industry.

Since its inception, the International Samudra Manthan Awards has honoured excellence through the symbolic framework of Sixteen Jewels, inspired by the treasures that emerged from the legendary Samudra Manthan or the Churning of the mythical Milky Ocean. Staying true to this legacy, the 2025 edition celebrated a wide spectrum of achievements across India's maritime and logistics ecosystem, recognising organisations whose contributions reflect innovation, resilience, and industry-wide impact.

In the shipping category, honours were presented to both Indian and international leaders who continue to steer the sector forward. The Shipping Corporation of India received the award for Shipping Company of the Year (Indian – Public Sector), while The Great Eastern Shipping Company was recognised as Shipping Company of the Year (Indian – Private Sector). Among global operators, Maersk Fleet Management and Technology India Pvt. Ltd.; CMA CGM Agencies India Pvt. Ltd.; and Ocean Network Express (India) Pvt. Ltd. were acknowledged for their excellence and operational leadership. JSW Shipping & Logistics Pvt. Ltd. was celebrated as Shipping Company of the Year – Coastal, reflecting remarkable growth in India's coastal movement segment.

In the ports category, several major port authorities earned recognition for their outstanding performance. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority was honoured as Major Port of the Year for its exceptional container throughput and infrastructure leadership. The Deendayal Port Authority was recognised as a pioneer in Green Hydrogen Transformation, while the Paradip Port Authority received the award for Outstanding Bulk Cargo Performance. The New Mangalore Port Authority was celebrated as the Fastest-Growing Port in Southern India as it marked its Golden Jubilee this year and JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd. was named Non-Major Port of the Year.

In the terminal category, accolades went to leading operators shaping efficiency and productivity across India's maritime gateways. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. Mundra Port; PSA Mumbai; and Haldia Container Terminal were all honoured as Shipping Terminals of the Year, acknowledging their role in world-class handling, technology adoption, and operational excellence.

The evening also honoured outstanding women achievers under the Star Women in Maritime honours, celebrating leaders who are strengthening the maritime sector, breaking barriers, and inspiring inclusivity.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of Special Awards, recognising exceptional individuals across maritime and allied sectors.

Capt. Mahesh Yadav, Director of Marine Education & Training, FOSMA Maritime Institute & Research Organisation, was honoured as Mentor of the Year for his legendary role in shaping future generations of seafarers through dedicated training, guidance, and excellence in maritime education.

Mr. S. M. Rai, a revered senior member of the Institute of Marine Engineers (India), was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades-long contribution to ship engineering, maritime standards, and professional leadership. An audio-visual clip played before the felicitation offered a moving glimpse into Shri S. M. Rai's remarkable journey and his decades of steadfast service to the maritime fraternity. In his characteristically humble acceptance remarks, Shri Rai kept his words brief yet heartfelt. He expressed deep gratitude to the industry for every opportunity it has given him to contribute and serve, affirming his unwavering commitment to continue supporting the sector in every possible way. He extended his thanks to the younger generation, senior leaders, colleagues, and the wider maritime community for their constant encouragement throughout his career.

Prof. Dr. Tanuja Kaushik, Dean Academic Affairs, Gujarat Maritime University, received the Woman Achiever of the Year Award and Shri Haresh Lalwani, Joint Managing Director, Sun Logistics, was presented the Late Prof. K. R. Bhandarkar Memorial Award.

A spectrum of honours drawn from across the maritime and allied sectors, symbolically equivalent to the treasures that emerged during Samudra Manthan along with the gems.

The ceremony concluded with a sense of celebration, pride, and renewed commitment to strengthening India's maritime vision as the event also featured a special showcase by the Northeastern folk fusion ensemble "Sound from the Hills," whose soulful performance celebrated India's cultural richness and added a vibrant dimensionby infusing the venue with the unique charm, rhythm, and spirit of the North-East, making the evening feel truly inclusive, and unforgettable.

The hall sparkled with energy as leaders, achievers, and young professionals exchanged ideas, applauded the winners, and celebrated the collective progress of India's maritime and logistics sectors.

The 12th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2025 stood as a glowing testament to excellence, unity, and national purpose, where the spirit of the seas met the vision of a rising maritime nation.

