Kanimozhi Criticizes New Labour Codes, Calls for Opposition

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has accused the Union Government of passing anti-worker laws favouring corporate interests. She urged opposition to new labour codes that undermine workers and empower employers. The Government defends the codes as modernizing labor laws to create a future-ready workforce.

Updated: 22-11-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 16:43 IST
Kanimozhi Criticizes New Labour Codes, Calls for Opposition
Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi voiced strong opposition to the Union Government's recent labour law reforms, accusing the administration of implementing measures that undermine workers' rights while bolstering corporate power. During a media interaction in Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi criticized the newly enacted four labour codes, arguing that they weaken trade unions and reinforce employer dominance.

Earlier, the MP inaugurated a multi-storey housing complex at Ayyanadayappu Panchayat, built for ₹20 crore by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. The residential units were handed over to beneficiaries, marking a significant upgrade in local living conditions. Meanwhile, Kanimozhi urged resistance to what she termed as unacceptable policies by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Central Government, however, defended the labour reforms as a historic and necessary step that merges 29 existing labour laws into a streamlined framework. Announced to take effect from November 21, these reforms aim to modernize labour regulations, improve worker welfare, and ensure alignment with global employment trends, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. This move is seen as essential for fostering a resilient, future-ready workforce that supports India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment's official release emphasized that many of India's labour laws, originating in the 1930s and 1950s, are outdated and poorly suited to today's economic reality. By creating a unified legislative structure, the new labour codes aim to reduce compliance burdens and offer clarity to both workers and industry, ultimately promoting a more competitive and self-reliant national economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

