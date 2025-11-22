Brazil's Fossil Fuel Agenda at COP30
Brazil plans to introduce a separate text focusing on fossil fuels alongside the official COP30 agreements. The clarity regarding whether Brazil will release the declaration independently or with the support of other nations is yet to be determined.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:40 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a strategic move at the upcoming COP30, Brazil aims to introduce a distinct document addressing fossil fuels, as revealed by insider sources on Saturday.
While the specifics of Brazil's intentions remain vague, questions linger about whether it will stand alone or gain backing from additional countries.
The release of such a declaration could influence discussions, but the details of involvement from other nations remain unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana Poised for Global Showcase at 'TelanganaRising Global Summit'
EcoMedia Solutions (EcoMS) Launches to Power the Future of Integrated Sustainability
Gujarat's Deendayal Port bags two awards for sustainability initiatives, cargo handling milestone
Leadership Beyond Balance Sheets: Vision for Family Business Sustainability by Soumik Bandyopadhyay
IIT Delhi best-ranked Indian institution followed by IIT Bombay, Kharagpur: QS World University Sustainability Rankings.