Brazil's Fossil Fuel Agenda at COP30

Brazil plans to introduce a separate text focusing on fossil fuels alongside the official COP30 agreements. The clarity regarding whether Brazil will release the declaration independently or with the support of other nations is yet to be determined.

In a strategic move at the upcoming COP30, Brazil aims to introduce a distinct document addressing fossil fuels, as revealed by insider sources on Saturday.

While the specifics of Brazil's intentions remain vague, questions linger about whether it will stand alone or gain backing from additional countries.

The release of such a declaration could influence discussions, but the details of involvement from other nations remain unclear.

