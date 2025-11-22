Left Menu

BSF Defends Borders: Drone, Drugs, and Arms Foiled in Heroic Operations

The Border Security Force thwarted smuggling attempts in Ferozepur and Tripura, recovering a drone, drugs, and weapons. Coordinated with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, they seized narcotics worth ₹9 crore, emphasizing the relentless efforts to secure India's borders.

BSF recovers a drone, ICE, drug and pistol parts along the Ferozepur border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted illegal activities across two states, seizing dangerous goods and preventing illicit cross-border trades.

In the Ferozepur district along the Pakistan border, BSF operatives, guided by intelligence, recovered a dismantled pistol and a high-tech drone, highlighting a strong emphasis on technological surveillance.

Moreover, in a coordinated effort with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Tripura, officers seized narcotics valued at ₹9 crore, uncovering 10 kg of Yaba tablets and other drugs, thereby disrupting a major smuggling network.

