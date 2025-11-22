Revolutionizing Securities: India's Unified Markets Code
The upcoming Securities Markets Code Bill aims to consolidate various Indian securities acts into a unified code, enhancing the ease of doing business and reducing compliance costs. Set to be addressed in the 2025 Winter Parliament session, this reform could improve the credibility of government borrowings and attract foreign capital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:20 IST
The Indian government is gearing up to introduce the Securities Markets Code Bill 2025 during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat's bulletin.
This initiative aims to streamline the ease of doing business in the nation's financial sector by merging multiple existing securities laws into a single, cohesive framework.
Originally proposed in the Union Budget for 2021-22, the unified code seeks to consolidate key financial regulations, a move experts believe will cut compliance costs and enhance the credibility of governmental financial operations.
