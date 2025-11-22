Revolutionizing Securities: India's Unified Markets Code

The Indian government is gearing up to introduce the Securities Markets Code Bill 2025 during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat's bulletin.

This initiative aims to streamline the ease of doing business in the nation's financial sector by merging multiple existing securities laws into a single, cohesive framework.

Originally proposed in the Union Budget for 2021-22, the unified code seeks to consolidate key financial regulations, a move experts believe will cut compliance costs and enhance the credibility of governmental financial operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)