CPI(M) Slams Labour Codes: Government Under Fire for Capital-Favoring Reforms

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau has fiercely criticized the BJP government's new Labour Codes, accusing them of dismantling worker protections and favoring employers. The Codes are seen as undermining labor rights, prompting calls for their withdrawal and united resistance from trade unions and democratic forces.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau has vocally opposed the BJP-led Central Government's enactment of the four Labour Codes, labeling the move as a dismantling of 29 critical labor laws that historically safeguarded workers.

Critics argue that rather than simplifying regulations, the new Labour Codes aim to dilute established rights, giving employers significant advantages. The CPI(M) refutes governmental claims of boosted employment and investment, asserting the Codes endanger labor rights to attract capital.

The adoption of these Codes without stakeholder consultation breaches democratic norms, according to CPI(M). The party urges for collective action to oppose the Government's approach and to defend comprehensive labor rights.

