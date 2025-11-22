UP's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Amidst Electoral Roll Revision
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered decisive actions against illegal immigrants, with a push for setting up temporary detention centers. This move aligns with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sparking debates on national security and electoral integrity.
On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a directive to district magistrates across the state, emphasizing the need for stringent measures against illegal immigrants. The CM instructed officials to establish temporary detention centers, where these immigrants will be held before being deported, following standard procedures.
Adityanath's crackdown on illegal immigration coincides with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a nationwide process intended to enhance electoral integrity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged citizens to support the SIR initiative, underscoring its significance in safeguarding democracy and national security by eliminating infiltrators from voter lists.
Despite government assurances, the SIR process has faced criticism from opposition parties, which argue that it might disproportionately affect underprivileged communities. The revision process spans 12 states and Union Territories, with final electoral rolls slated for release in February 2026.
